Iran FM Meets Members of Western, Arab Think Tanks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday met nearly forty senior members and elites of Western and Arab think tanks in Doha.
During the meetings, which were held separately or collectively on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2019, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s stances on important regional and international issues.
Earlier in the day, he also held talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart.
In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as the developments of Latin America.