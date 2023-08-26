Iran FM invited to visit Kabul for talks with Taliban

Amir Khan Mottaqi extended the invitation during a phone conversation with the top Iranian diplomat.

Mottaqi noted that the Tehran-Kabul relationship is based on neighborliness and brotherhood.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s right to the Helmand River water.

He referred to the recent visit by an Iranian technical team to Afghanistan, saying such trips will boost transparency in line with the 1970 Helmand agreement between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian then spoke about the freedom of an Iranian journalist in Afghanistan and called for the resolution of some issues between the two sides.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always wished well for Afghanistan and its people .

Amirabdollahian also said Tehran puts emphasis on cooperation between all sides in Afghanistan to bring stability, security and welfare to the country’s people.