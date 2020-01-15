Iran FM, Indian PM Discuss Business Cooperation

In the Wednesday talks, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, business and economic cooperation, especially in the fields of energy, and cooperation in the Iranian port city of Chabahar.

They also conferred on the most important regional and international issues.

Earlier in the day, Zarif also held talks with National Security Advisor to the Indian prime minister, Ajit Doval.

The Wednesday talks between the two officials were held behind closed doors, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference.