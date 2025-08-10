Iran FM: IAEA talks to define cooperation framework; no inspections planned until deal

He said IAEA Deputy Director-General will visit Tehran on Sunday, but no site visits are planned until such a framework is reached, adding that any cooperation will be based on Iran’s parliamentary law.

Araghchi also noted that contacts with European counterparts are ongoing.

He stated that Europe has raised the issue of the “snapback” mechanism, but Iran’s position is that snapback has no validity and that Europe is not considered a participant in the JCPOA from Tehran’s perspective.

He added that while technical and legal discussions are taking place with European officials, no date has been set for the next round of negotiations.

Regarding the possibility of talks with the United States in Norway, Araghchi said nothing has been finalized and refrained from confirming any country as a host.