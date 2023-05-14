Iran FM hails ‘good progress’ in cooperation with IAEA

Speaking to IRNA, Amirabdollahian said Iran had clarified to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the country was serious for cooperation with the watchdog with the aim of resolving their differences, which have been an obstacle to the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“We expect that the agency will abandon its political approach” in dealing with Iran’s nuclear case.

“The more the agency moves away from the political approach and towards technical cooperation, the more the path opens up for [the implementation] of our agreements.”

He also said Iran and the US remain in contact “through intermediaries” within the framework of the diplomatic process aimed at removing the sanctions against Iran and revitalizing the 2015 nuclear deal.

In March, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Iran and met with President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials. Iran and the agency issued a joint statement and said they agreed to take steps aimed at facilitating enhanced cooperation and expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

Iran and the IAEA are currently in a dispute triggered by the agency’s accusations against Tehran’s nuclear activities. The IAEA insists to probe into what the agency claims are “uranium traces” found at “undeclared nuclear sites” in Iran.

The issue has emerged as a key outstanding issue in talks aimed at salvaging the nuclear deal. Iran has dismissed the probe as “politically motivated.”