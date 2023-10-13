Iran FM warns of expansion of Gaza war, does not rule out new front against Israel

Upon his arrival in the Lebanese capital Beirut earlier on Friday as part of his regional tour, Amirabdollahian said, “Displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians and cutting off water, electricity, food and medicine is an organized war crime by the Zionist regime. The continuation of the war crime will face reactions in other areas, for which the Zionist regime and its supporters will be responsible.”

The Iranian foreign minister stated that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, initiated by the Palestinian resistance movements on Saturday, was in response to the longstanding atrocities by the Israeli regime and settlers. The unprecedented operation in terms of severity has left the Israeli regime authorities in limbo.

He added Iran supports the resistance groups in Palestine and continues consultations with regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, to shore up support for them.

Amirabdollahian on Thursday embarked on a regional tour, which has so far taken him to Iraq and Lebanon, to discuss the recent events in the Palestinian territories.

In a meeting with Qasim al-Araji, the Iraqi National Security Advisor on Thursday in Baghdad, Amirabdollahian emphasized that if Israel does not stop its attacks on the civilians of Gaza, the region will face new conditions.

He wrned: “Israel cannot put Gaza under a complete siege and bombard civilians and commit war crimes and expect no reaction to these crimes.”