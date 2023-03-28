Tuesday, March 28, 2023
By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran FM due in Russia on Wed. for high-level talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is set to pay an official visit to Moscow for talks with senior Russian officials on issues of mutual interests.

In a tweet, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said the top Iranian diplomat would arrive in Moscow on Wednesday and sit down for talks with his Russian opposite number, Sergei Lavrov.

On the agenda of the trip, he added, are follow-up on the agreements previously reached between the Iranian and Russian presidents, regional developments, assessment of the progress in the agreements achieved in the Joint Commission, and the latest situation of the North-South Corridor.

Over the past months, the two countries have intensified efforts to strengthen their bilateral strategic cooperation in various fields, mainly the economy, in the face of the sanctions imposed on the two states by the West.

Earlier, Iran and Russia, along with China, joined a naval drill in the Sea of Oman aimed at promoting shipping security and friendship among them.

