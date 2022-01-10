Monday, January 10, 2022
Iran FM arrived in Oman on official visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for an official visit.

Upon his arrival, Amir Abdollahian said he will hold talks with top Omani officials, including his Omani counterpart, during the Iranian delegation’s one-day visit.

The foreign minister added that his talks will focus on expanding cooperation with Oman.

Amir Abdollahian further noted that Iran and Oman enjoy “strong” ties and he will use his visit to try to upgrade political relations with Muscat to the current level of cultural, economic and trade ties between the two countries.

He said this will be within the framework of a four-sided agreement earlier signed by Iran, Oman, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

