Iran says favors more talks with Saudi Arabia

Speaking after a visit to IRNA news agency’s headquarters in Tehran, Kanaani said this is important as it allows the two sides to normalize their relations.

He added that there are a range of issues over which Tehran and Riyadh can hold talks, noting that these issues are both bilateral and regional.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also spoke about the case of Iranian national incarcerated in Sweden Hamid Nouri.

Kanaani said both Nouri’s detention and trial were illegal and that Iran believes the accusations leveled against him were baseless.

Kanaani stressed that Iran is using all legal and political channels as well to win Nouri’s freedom.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, the Iranian Judiciary is also making efforts to this end.