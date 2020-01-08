Iran Expresses Regret over Tehran-Kiev Plane Crash

He also offered condolences to the Iranian nation, the Ukrainian nation and government, and the families of the tragic incident.

The Ukrainian passenger plane with 179 people on board has crashed shortly after take-off from the international airport south of the Iranian capital, Tehran, killing all those aboard.

Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport, said the Boeing 737 operated by the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which was bound for Kiev, went down early Wednesday in the vicinity of Parand, a city in Robat Karim County, Tehran Province.

The plane caught fire after crashing.

Later, Kashani announced that all the passengers and crew members of the plane had died in the crash, according to IRNA.

According to the Ukrainian government, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (including nine crew members), 10 Swedish, four Afghans, three Germans, and three UK nationals were among the victims.