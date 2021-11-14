Iran exports to Afghanistan hits $1bn

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce says the country’s imports from Iran have reached one billion dollars over the last 8 months.

According to the director of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce, imports from Iran are continuing normally and that the value of the imports has hit a billion dollars from the beginning of the year.  

Younes Momand added that Afghanistan’s exports to Iran stand at 800 million dollars. Momand said imports from Iran are mainly electronic equipment, raw material, oil and foodstuff while exports to the country are gems, dried fruit, cotton, apricots and other fruits. 

Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials had previously said trade with Iran halted for one month following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan but it has returned to normal now. 

It also announced that Afghan exports via Iran’s Chabahar Port had stopped, calling for the resumption of exports.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here