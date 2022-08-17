Wednesday, August 17, 2022
‘Iran-EU trade value up by 34% in first half of 2022’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

New data show the value of trade exchanges between Iran and the European Union (EU) rose by 34 percent in the first half of this year, compared to same period in 2021, surpassing €2.5 billion.

According to the data recently released by the Eurostat news portal, the figure stood at €1.9 million from January to June this year.

The EU’s exports from Iran jumped by 37 percent in the first six months of 2022, compared with the same time span a year earlier, and reached €550 million in value.

The 27-nation bloc’s exports to Iran also witnessed a 33-percent hike in the first half of 2022 and stood at €2 billion.

According to the statistics, Germany has been Iran’s largest trade partner among the European states.

The value of trade between the two countries saw a six-percent increase to reach €950 million.

