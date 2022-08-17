‘Iran-EU trade value up by 34% in first half of 2022’

According to the data recently released by the Eurostat news portal, the figure stood at €1.9 million from January to June this year.

The EU’s exports from Iran jumped by 37 percent in the first six months of 2022, compared with the same time span a year earlier, and reached €550 million in value.

The 27-nation bloc’s exports to Iran also witnessed a 33-percent hike in the first half of 2022 and stood at €2 billion.

According to the statistics, Germany has been Iran’s largest trade partner among the European states.

The value of trade between the two countries saw a six-percent increase to reach €950 million.