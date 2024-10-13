Featured NewsAmericasEuropeForeign PolicyMedia Wire

Top diplomat: Some European countries participating in war against Iran by supporting Israel

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated that some European states have supplied the Israeli regime with advanced weaponry, thereby actively participating in military operations against Tehran.

In a message on X, Araghchi once again denied allegations that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Referring to his meeting with Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission, and his deputy Enrique Mora in New York, the top diplomat said, “I reaffirmed that we did not provide Russia with ballistic missiles, and if Europe needs an excuse to yield to Israeli pressure, they should come up with a different story.”

The Iranian foreign minister added that military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not a new development, stating that it predates the Ukraine conflict.

He also noted that the US policy of so-called “maximum pressure” remains in effect, as economic institutions in Europe continue to follow directives from the US Treasury Department.

