E3 issues joint statement amid heightened tensions in West Asia

France, Germany, and the UK announced Monday they welcome efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the US “towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages”.

A joint statement signed by Macron, Scholz and Starmer said they endorsed a joint statement of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden “calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations”.

“We agree that there can be no further delay,” it said, adding that they “have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability”.

It further noted: “The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid.

“We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region, and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability. In this context, and in particular, we call on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.”

“They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East.”

Regional tensions have escalated after Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas and Tehran accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination, while Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its responsibility.

Israel is on high alert for a potential military response from Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which also vowed to retaliate following the death of its senior commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of Beirut last week.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed nearly 39,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the coastal enclave.