Iran says to take reciprocal measures in response to West’s Ukraine-related sanctions

Kanaani has harshly slammed an uncustomary statement by the British, French and German foreign ministers on revoking bilateral deals for providing air services to the Islamic Republic of Iran and imposing sanctions on Iran’s airline, Iran Air, under the pretext of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

“The move by the three European countries is in line with the West’s hostile policy and economic terrorism against the Iranian people, and will face the corresponding and proportionate move by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The spokesperson of the Iranian diplomatic service reiterated Iran’s transparent and proclaimed stance on the war in Ukraine, adding, “As we have stressed in the past, any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false.”

“The US and the three European countries are the main sources of supplying weapons to the Zionist regime and are accomplices in the massive massacre of the Palestinian people and genocide in Gaza, and they must be held accountable for their wrong policies,” he continued.

Iran has rejected allegations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia as baseless and misleading.

The mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Friday that the country regards as inhuman any military assistance to parties of the Ukraine conflict that would increase damage to lives and infrastructure in Ukraine.

Therefore, not only does it not do so, but also invites other countries to stop sending weapons to the parties involved in the conflict, the mission added.