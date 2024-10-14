EU imposes sanctions on Iran over ‘missiles transfer’ to Russia

Foreign ministers approved the sanctions on 14 entities and individuals, including Iran Air, Saha Airlines and Mahan Air, a deputy defence minister and senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, an EU statement read.

Iran and Russia have dismissed reports claiming that Tehran had transferred ballistic missiles to Moscow.

Britain, Germany, and France, alongside the US, have announced fresh sanctions on Iran over the issue.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed that it has never been a party to the conflict in Ukraine, adding the Islamic Republic supports any political solution to the Ukraine war.