Hungarian envoy summoned to Iran’s Foreign Ministry over EU’s new sanctions

Giola Peto was summoned by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs on Tuesday. Hungary holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

On Monday, the EU approved new sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and seven entities, including flagship carrier Iran Air, under the pretext of the alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

The Iranian official denounced as “unacceptable” resorting to illegal and coercive methods such as sanctions, stressing that such moves will lead to nowhere.

He said the defense and military cooperation of Iran with other countries is “legal” and aimed at protecting the interests and national security of the country, and that it is not a matter third parties can interfere in.

The Iranian official condemned as “a clear violation of international law” the sanctions against Iranian passenger airlines, describing the EU’s latest move as contradictory and inconsistent with the claims of European countries.

He also advised the EU “not to fall into the trap of anti-Iranian circles, particularly the Zionist apartheid regime, and not to sacrifice their long-standing interests and relations with Iran for the ill-wishers of the Iran-Europe relations.”

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the move as an unjustifiable action that violates the international law, especially human rights.

Iran and Russia, both hit by Western sanctions, have maintained close ties over the past years.

The two countries have traditionally had close military ties, notably with Iran receiving the Russian-made S-300 anti-missile system in 2015.

Iranian officials have declared that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiation.