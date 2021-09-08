Iran enjoy easy win over Iraq in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Iran’s national football ream secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Iraq in Group A of the 2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Iran opened the scoring in Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium with captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s thunderous header just three minutes into the match.

In the 69th minute, Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 when he received a long ball and slid it low between the Iraqi goalkeeper’s feet.

And in the 90th minute, Substitute Ali Gholizadeh scored the last goal for Iran.

Team Melli (the National Team) were hailed for their result and performance. They are consolidating their position at the top of group A, now with six points.

Iran beat Syria 1-0 on Thursday.

