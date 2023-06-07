Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Iran’s Embassy formally re-opened in Saudi capital, Riyadh

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran was formally re-opened in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday.

The re-opening ceremony was held with the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bikdeli, Hassan Zarnegar, the caretaker of the mission, and Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs Ali Al-Yousef in attendance.

A number of other Foreign Ministry officials, as well as ambassadors and diplomats and representatives of regional and international organizations accredited to Riyadh also took part in the event.

During the ceremony, Bikdeli said Iran and Saudi Arabia have many capacities in different governmental and public fields for the expansion of their relations.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for providing the necessary facilities for the re-opening of the Iranian Embassy.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said the country’s consulate will re-open on Wednesday.

Under a China-mediated agreement, Iran and Saudi Arabia have resumed bilateral ties after a seven-year rift.

