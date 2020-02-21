Iran Elections: Voting Finishes as Counting Begins

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s election authorities have extended voting for two more hours as people queue up to cast their votes in the country’s parliamentary election on Friday.

The voting finished at 24:00 on Friday after the deadline was extended several times.

The voting had earlier been extended until 20:00, then until 22:00 and finally until 24:00.

Now that the voting has finished, the ballots are being counted.

More than 7,000 candidates are competing to enter the parliament. A winning candidate must have at least 20 percent of the votes cast in their constituency in order to become lawmaker for a four-year term.
A total of 57,918,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots. There would be one lawmaker at Majlis per each 190,000-strong segment of the Iranian population.

   
   

