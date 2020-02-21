Iran Elections 2020: Voters Start Casting Ballots

The polling stations opened across the country at 8:00 am (local time) despite concerns about an outbreak of Coronavirus.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was among the early voters.

More than 7,000 candidates are competing to enter the parliament. A winning candidate must have at least 20 percent of the votes cast in their constituency in order to become lawmaker for a four-year term.

A total of 57,918,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots. There would be one lawmaker at Majlis per each 190,000-strong segment of the Iranian population.