The prayers were attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeie among other officials as well as many of the pious.

Eid al-Adha prayers were also held in other cities across the country including the h oly cities of Mashhad and Qom.

Eid al-Adha is one of the major festivities on the Muslim calendar and marks the apex of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.