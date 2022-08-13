Saturday, August 13, 2022
Official: Iran to see downward trend in Covid from next week

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The spokesman for Iran's national task-force for fighting the Coronavirus says authorities expect the Covid upward trend to subside from next week.

Abbas Shirvajen added that Iran is reaching the peak of the 7th wave of the Coronavirus pandemic and it’s likely that it will witness a downward trend starting at the weekend.

He noted that the number of Covid deaths and infections is fixed right now.

Iran has experienced an upward trend in fatalities and new cases of the disease over the past few weeks.

This is while before the new wave of Covid, it experienced several days of zero deaths from the virus.

Iranian health ministry announced on Friday 68 people had died of Coronavirus and 6,404 others were infected with the deadly disease over the past 24 hours.

