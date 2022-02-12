Iran dispatches more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Iranian embassy in Kabul announced that a new consignment had been sent to Ghazni province in continuation of Tehran’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The Iranian embassy tweeted Saturday that another shipment of Iranian aid containing flour, rice and oil was distributed to needy people in Ghazni province in Afghanistan.

According to the embassy, Iranian aid has been sent to different provinces of the country so far and sending more humanitarian aid is on the agenda.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has distributed several shipments of humanitarian aid in Kabul, Herat, Kunduz, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces among the needy and injured in terrorist incidents.