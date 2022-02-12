Saturday, February 12, 2022
Iran dispatches more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

People camp outside the Directorate of Disaster, in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. About 2000 internally displaced people left Allahyar village in Ghor province because of a drought and are seeking help from the regional government in Herat. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.

Iran has sent a new batch of humanitarian aid to the Afghan province of Ghazni, as the war-torn country continues to suffer from food crisis.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul announced that a new consignment had been sent to Ghazni province in continuation of Tehran’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The Iranian embassy tweeted Saturday that another shipment of Iranian aid containing flour, rice and oil was distributed to needy people in Ghazni province in Afghanistan.

According to the embassy, Iranian aid has been sent to different provinces of the country so far and sending more humanitarian aid is on the agenda.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has distributed several shipments of humanitarian aid in Kabul, Herat, Kunduz, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces among the needy and injured in terrorist incidents.

