Iran Dismisses US Claim China Must Be Blamed for COVID-19 Outbreak

Iran has rejected the US claim that China is to blame for the spread of the novel coronavirus, saying the move is aimed at diverting public opinion inside and outside the United States from the incompetence of the Trump administration.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday, “Iran rejects the US regime’s attempt to discredit and blame China for the spread of COVID-19.”

Mousavi went on to say that the US regime’s move is aimed at diverting public opinion from the incompetence of the Trump administration to save American lives and reopen the country’s economy.

He also called on independent states to stand up to this coercion by Washington.

In the latest escalation of US tensions with Beijing, Donald Trump has blamed China for the scale of the coronavirus pandemic, slamming China over its lack of transparency and warning that Washington could cut off its ties with the Asian country.

“There are many things we could do,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “We could cut off the whole relationship. Now if you did, what would happen? You’d save $500bn.”