Iran dismisses latest ‘absurd allegations’ by Arab League foreign ministers

Khatibzadeh expressed deep regret that a “vicious cycle of making anti-Iran allegations” continues adding that such futile actions are contrary to the other side’s moves to interact and engage in regional diplomacy with the Islamic Republic in the recent months.

He dismissed the “repeated and unfounded” allegations of Iranian interference in the internal affairs of other countries, brought by states that “have a long history of creating tensions and warmongering” especially in Yemen and other parts of West Asia and North Africa.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also described such “hackneyed statements” as an obstacle in the way of growing ties between Iran and its neighbors, and once again stated Iran’s longstanding stance that misunderstandings among neighbors must be cleared through diplomatic channels. He invited the neighboring countries to dialog in this regard.

Khatibzadeh also dismissed the territorial claims to three southern Iranian islands made in the Arab League’s statement, saying Iran has always acted in the framework of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and that Tehran condemns any foreign interference in this regard.

Khatibzadeh called the preservation of nuclear achievements and defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran among the strategic policies of the country and stressed that such statements will never impact the development of Iran’s nuclear energy program.

The meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League was held in Cairo on Wednesday and approved a statement issued by the so called Arab Quartet Committee.

The committee comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt.

In their statement, the Arab states once again accused Iran of supporting terrorist groups and interference in Arab countries among other claims.