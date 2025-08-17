Iran dismantles two terrorist cells in Sistan and Baluchestan

According to a statement carried by state media, the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC, in coordination with intelligence and security agencies, launched raids in both the northern and southern parts of the province. Six militants were killed and several others arrested.

The statement said those targeted were “trained terrorists” who had planned sabotage and armed attacks.

In an operation in Chabahar, security forces recovered around 25 kilograms of explosives, ready-to-use bombs, detonators, remote controls, fuses, radios, and other military equipment.

Another safe house in northern Sistan-Baluchestan was also raided, with six militants killed there as well. Authorities did not release the identities of those killed or arrested, and no details were provided about possible affiliations of the groups.

The IRGC thanked local residents for their cooperation and urged citizens to report suspicious activity through security hotlines and Iranian messaging platforms.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed repeated clashes between Iranian forces and armed groups in recent years.