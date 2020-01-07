Iran Designates Pentagon as Terrorist Organization

During the parliamentary session, first the triple-urgency of the motion entitled “the Amendment to the Regulation of the Response to the Designation by the US of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a Terrorist Organization” and then the motion was passed unanimously by the MPs with 233 members in attendance.

The full text of the motion is as follows.

Article one

The phrase “all the Pentagon members of staff and the affiliated companies and institutions, those who ordered the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani” is added to the previous phrase “the United States Central Command (US CENTCOM), and the workforce, organizations and institutions under its command.”

Article 2

The phrase “all the Pentagon members of staff and the affiliated companies, and institutions and those who ordered the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani” is added to the previous phrase “the commanders of the United States Central Command (US CENTCOM).”

Article 3

The government is obliged to allocate 200,000,000 Euros through the National Development Fund to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force within the next two months.