Iran blasts desecration of Holy Qur’an in Sweden

Nasser Kanaani reacted to a move by Sweden to give the green light to the opponents of Islam to desecrate Holy Qur’an again.

He said it is a provocative, ill-considered and unacceptable act to pave the way for the repeated desecration of divine sanctities, especially at the same time as the holy days of the Islamic Ummah and the gathering of millions of Muslims in the World Hajj Congress.

Referring to the efforts of the international community and human rights organizations to promote respect for religions and authentic religious teachings, Kanaani said insulting the holy books is an example of violence and spreading hatred, and is contrary to the original values of human rights.

Kanaani said, “The government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, like other Muslims and free thinkers of the world, do not tolerate such an insult and strongly condemn it.”

“The Swedish government is expected to prevent a repetition of the desecration of sanctities and seriously pay attention to the principle of responsibility and accountability in this regard,” he added.

On Wednesday a man believed to be of Iraqi origion tore up and burned a copy of Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque following a police permission.