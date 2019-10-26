Iran Deplores Violence in Iraq, Supports Public Demands

In a statement on Saturday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Iran is sensitively and carefully monitoring the situation in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi people’s demands and requests, which have been clearly highlighted in the statements and remarks from the Iraqi religious authorities and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi,” the Iranian spokesperson added.

He further expressed deep regret at the recent incidents that have killed and injured tens of people and caused damages to public property in Iraq, at the attempts to take advantage of the public demands, and at the escalation of violence in the Arab country.

“We are confident that the Iraqi government, nation and religious authorities will be able to overcome the problems and work on the prosperity of Iraq through solidarity,” Mousavi noted.

“Since the formation of new Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been always a supporter of the Iraqi government and nation, and has offered its capacities to the friendly, brotherly and neighboring state, Iraq, at delicate junctures,” he underlined.

Iraqi people held protests in a number of cities on Saturday, as security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators who tried to reach Baghdad’s Green Zone, home to government offices and embassies.

Officials say at least six protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces on Saturday, pushing the overall death toll in this month’s anti-government protests to more than 190.