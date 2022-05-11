Iran denies claims of undeclared nuclear activity

Behrouz Kamalvandi said, ”Given that such remarks from Rafael Grossi were strange and unexpected, we took action yesterday to verify the statements and we instructed the head of Iran’s mission at the IAEA, Mr. Ghaebi, to speak to Messrs Gross and his deputy Aparo”.

Grossi was earlier quoted as saying that the agency had detected uranium in undeclared sites in Iran and that Tehran did not respond to a demand for explanation.

Kamavandi however says distortion of remarks like those is not unprecedented.

He added that Iran believes that the IAEA chief’s comments were distorted for political purposes.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also noted that Iran is cooperating with the IAEA as much as needed and that any announcement of an assessment by the agency’s director general is premature.

The comments attributed to Grossi come as the IAEA has in numerous reports verified non-diversion in Iran’s nuclear activities toward military purposes.

The US and its Western allies have been accusing Iran of seeking nukes.Tehran denies this accusation strongly.