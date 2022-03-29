Iran defeat Lebanon 2-0 in World Cup qualifiers

The first goal was scored in the 35th minute. On a pass through the middle from Noorafkan, who broke through the Lebanese defense, Azmoun managed to finish low, in the left corner, with no chance for Matar, getting the ball to the net.

The second goal was scored in the 72nd minute.

At this time, Jahanbakhsh received a long pass in front and took out the defender and hit in the left corner to extend the score. Iran has already qualified for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Now only United Arab Emirates and Iraq fight for the playoff spot to face Australia. And Iran will wait for the South Korea-UAE match to see if they will go to the World Cup finals on the top spot of Group A.