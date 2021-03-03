Iran Deal Can Be Revived This Week If There’s Serious Determination: Rouhani

The Iranian president says reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, is an easy job that can be done in one or two days if there is serious determination.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the new US administration has taken some action, but it is not enough.

“The new US administration’s tone has changed a bit. It has confessed to some issues. It has confessed that what the previous US administration did was wrong. The new US administration has even taken some practical action and taken back the letter that the previous administration had sent to the UN. Yes, it has done that,” said Rouhani.

“But when it comes to sanctions which is our main issue, i.e., the lifting of sanctions and recognizing people’s rights, we haven’t seen the new US administration take serious measures in that regard, yet,” said the president.

“I believe the lifting of sanctions and the full implementation of the JCPOA is both too easy and too difficult. If there is serious determination by all, i.e., by the seven countries, especially the US and Iran, if they decide to live up to all of their commitments, I mean if the US lifts all sanctions and Iran immediately makes good on their commitments, it could easily be done in one or two days,” the president noted.

“If there is serious determination, it could be done this week. But if there is no serious determination, or if the same severe obsession that gripped Trump and diverted him from the right path and disgraced him and destroyed him on the political stage, [then it could not be done]” he explained.

He said Trump was deceived by Zionists and took the wrong path, calling on the Biden administration to correct the mistakes of the previous US government.

“Well you saw that Trump was defeated although he tried to take Iran to the UN several times but didn’t win even on one occasion. Who dragged him into this trap? The Zionists. … Now, does the current US administration agree that the previous administration did something wrong and made a mistake or no? If it admits that, it should accept that mistake with louder and clearer voice, and it should fulfill its commitments more openly and should even make up for the past mistakes,” said Rouhani.

“The Americans are just talking the talk and saying they want to return to the JCPOA. But words are not enough and we need action,” he said.