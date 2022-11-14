Iran condemns deadly blast in Turkey

Nasser Kanaani, in reaction to the blast in Istanbul’s Taksim Street that left at least 8 people dead and injured more than 80 said, “We strongly condemn any act of terrorism that targets the security of Turkey and its people.”

He added, “We stand by the brotherly and friendly government and people of the Republic of Turkey.”

Kanaani wished divine mercy for the dead and prompt recovery for the injured,

expressing sympathy with the Turkish government and people specially the families of the victims.