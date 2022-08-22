Iranian daily: No nuclear deal better than bad deal

In an article published on Monday, Kayhan wrote, “As for the US need for an agreement, it is enough to say that during last year, oil prices have almost doubled and the amount of US oil reserves has reached its lowest level in the past four decades.”

“Europe is also expected to return to the ice and dark ages and famine within the next few months, so they urgently need the Iranian oil to return to the market,” the principlist daily wrote, as the EU braces for a winter without Russian gas supplies in a tit-for-tat move by Moscow following Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Kayhan also said Iran has ‘emerged victorious’ from the harsh US-led sanctions imposed after Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018.

The daily also advised the media against providing a distorted image of the current situation to show Iran in a bad light.

Kayhan concluded that the US can return to the JCPOA only when it guarantees Iran’s rights, saying any other kind of agreement, including a phased agreement, contradicts the condition.

Iran and the US are now seeking to return to full compliance with the JCPOA, but a couple of issues remain to be resolved.