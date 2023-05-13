Saturday, May 13, 2023
Iran crowned champions at 2023 Asian Weightlifting

By IFP Media Wire

Iran's weightlifting team became champion at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in South Korea.

At the end of the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea, Iran’s national team won the championship with 635 points in the team ranking.

With 631 and 608 points, Uzbekistan and China stood in second and third places respectively.

Iran’s national team scooped 2 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals in the competition.

Hossein Soltani won 2 golds and a silver in the 81 kg weight category, while Ayat Sharifi and Alireza Yousefi gained a silver medal each in the super-heavyweight category.

Mostafa javadi won two bronze medals in the 89 kg weight category and Mehdi Karami gained a bronze medal in the 109 kg weight class.

Fatemeh Keshavarz snatched 2 bronzes in the 64 kg weight category.

Some 10 male and 5 female weightlifters represented Iran at the sporting event which kicked off on May 5 and wrapped up on May 13.

