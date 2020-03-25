Iran, Croatia Confer on EU’s Measures to Lift Barriers to COVID-19 Fight

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif asked his Croatian counterpart about the latest decisions of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić outlined some details of this meeting and stressed the European Union’s support for Iran in the fight against coronavirus.

He also referred to some of the bloc’s decisions to remove financial barriers to help the Islamic Republic’s actions in this regard.

Croatia is the rotating President of the European Union at present.