Sunday, November 27, 2022
Iran reports Covid zero deaths for third consecutive day

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,633 with zero deaths for the third consecutive day, Iran's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

However, 63 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 18 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,072 patients out of a total of 7,559,589 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 73 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it noted.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,138,662 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,547,944 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,374,582 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

