Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Iran registers Covid zero deaths in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,845 with another zero deaths over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

However, 82 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 36 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,339,365 patients out of a total of 7,567,906 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 288 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,203,237 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,597,715 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,642,376 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

