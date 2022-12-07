Thursday, December 8, 2022

Iran Covid: One death, dozens infected

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,649 as the health ministry report on Wednesday showed one patient was killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours.

41 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,383 patients out of a total of 7,559,999 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

75 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,143,530 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,553,523 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,384,383 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.

