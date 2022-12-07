Iran Covid: One death, dozens infected

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,649, Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

41 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,383 patients out of a total of 7,559,999 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

75 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,143,530 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,553,523 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,384,383 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.