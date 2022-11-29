Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Iran Covid: No deaths for fifth straight day

The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran stayed unchanged at 144,633 with zero deaths for the fifth consecutive day, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

However, 30 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,147 patients out of a total of 7,559,664 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 74 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,139,831 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,549,300 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,376,986 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

