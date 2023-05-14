Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...
Media WireHealthcare

Iran Covid fatalities double to 8

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has reported a slight rise in the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country over the past 24 hours. The ministry figures on Sunday showed that 8 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours compared to the 4 declared on Saturday.

“A sum of 76 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Sunday, and added, “45 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,610,752.

“Unfortunately, eight patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 146,212,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,363,743 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 372 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,536,680 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 7 cities are orange, 106 cities are yellow, and 335 cities are blue.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks