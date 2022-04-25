Iran Covid: Deaths and infections jump

The Sunday death toll was 13, the lowest in over two years.

According to the Health Ministry figures, 1,077 infections were also recorded in the past 24 hours. Sunday’s daily caseload was 528.

The total death toll from Covid is inching toward the 150 thousand mark.

Despite the jump in the deaths and infections, the Coronavirus downward trend is holding in Iran as during the worst of the pandemic, as many as 800 people died of the virus per day.

The decline in the deaths and infections has been attributed to Iran’s nationwide vaccination drive that has seen over 148 million doses of vaccine administered. Nearly 27 million people are also triple-vaxxed.