Sunday, July 17, 2022
Iran’s Covid death toll becomes double-digit again

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The daily death toll from the Coronavirus in Iran has become double-digit again. The Iranian health ministry announced on Sunday that 13 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

13 more Iranians have lost their lives because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,499, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

5751 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 656 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,068,337 patients out of a total of 7,278,478 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

516 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry noted.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,710,075 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,070,926 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,454,279 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

