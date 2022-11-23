Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Iran Covid: Daily cases of infection on decline

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 30 people had tested positive for the coronavirus countrywide over the past 24 hours, down from around 50 registered a day earlier.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,632, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

30 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 18 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,927 patients out of a total of 7,559,446 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

67 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,137,266 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,545,850 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,370,894 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

