Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Iran Covid cases top 7.6mln, 35 new deaths

By IFP Media Wire
The number the coronavirus cases in Iran has surpassed 7.6 million, according to the country's health ministry on Tuesday. Health officials keep warning of a new variant of coronavirus causing a surge in the number of infections in the country.

“A sum of 924 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Tuesday, and added, “476 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,600,692.

“Unfortunately, 35 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 145,687,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,349,940 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 825 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,090,859 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 18 cities are red, 76 cities are orange, 227 cities are yellow, and 127 cities are blue.

