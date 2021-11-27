Iran Covid: 87 deaths; downward trend holding

The daily Covid death toll in Iran has remained two-digit for several days with the Health Ministry saying there were no fatalities or a single death in some provinces.

The Health Ministry announced on Saturday 87 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic started to 129,549.

Meanwhile, 3,045 new infections have been logged since Friday including 583 hospitalizations.

Since the Covid outbreak began in Iran, 6,105,101 people have contracted the disease. Of that figure, 5,583,066 people recovered from the Coronavirus. Iran’s nationwide inoculation drive has been credited with the downward trend in deaths and infections. The number of Covid vaccine doses administered to Iranians is 104,609,358. So far, 57,332,853 people have received the first dose of vaccine while the number of those who have been given the second shot is 46,328,337. The number of the third dose, known as the booster shot, is 948,168.

Another landmark achievement by Iran is that the number of cities marked red has fallen to zero. Red zones are areas facing the highest risk from the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, 22 cities across Iran are orange, 207 yellow and 219 blue with the latter showing the lowest level of risk.

All these figures prove Covid has abated in Iran. Despite that, officials warn people to remain careful and avoid relaxing health protocols because another wave of the pandemic is still a possibility.