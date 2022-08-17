Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Iran Covid: 67 killed, nearly 5k infected in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Coronavirus has killed 67 more people in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry figures released on Wednesday. The health ministry also reported more than 4,820 people tested positive for Covid-19.

4,824 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 995 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The health ministry noted that 7,201,750 patients out of a total of 7,493,317 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,428 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also announced that 64,864,327 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,243,498 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,330,112 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

