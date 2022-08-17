Iran Covid: 67 killed, nearly 5k infected in 24 hours

Some 67 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,160, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

4,824 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 995 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The health ministry noted that 7,201,750 patients out of a total of 7,493,317 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,428 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The health ministry also announced that 64,864,327 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,243,498 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,330,112 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.