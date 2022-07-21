Thursday, July 21, 2022
Iran Covid: 29 deaths, nearly 8k infections in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire

Covid has killed 29 more people and infected more than 7,900 in Iran. That’s according to the Thursday tally released by the Iranian health ministry. Coronavirus daily caseload is steadily soaring in Iran following weeks of retreat in almost all parts of the country.

29 more Iranians have lost their lives because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,593, Iran’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

7,915 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,198 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,071,005 patients out of a total of 7,304,550 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

728 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,730,951 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,094,835 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,799,006 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

