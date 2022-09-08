Thursday, September 8, 2022
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

Iran Covid: 23 deaths in 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
Coronavirus has killed 23 more people in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry figures released on Thursday.

864 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 206 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,312,821 patients out of a total of 7,537,081 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

682 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also said that 65,038,396 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,429,017 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,007,963 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Some 32 thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been injected throughout the Islamic country.

